Man found dead in car parked on road

STATE TIMES NEWS Jammu: A man was found dead on Wednesday in a car that was parked in the middle of the road in Digiana belt of Jammu city. Police said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information from some passersby that a body could be seen on the seat of a parked car. Police has seized the car and recovered the body and started investigation into the matter, they said.
