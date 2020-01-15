Man found dead in car parked on road in Jammu

Jammu: A man was found dead on Wednesday in a car that was parked in the middle of the road in Diginia belt of Jammu city.
Police said they rushed to the spot upon receiving information from some passersby that a body could be seen on the seat of a parked car.
Police has seized the car and recovered the body and started investigation into the matter, they said. (PTI)
