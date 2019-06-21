Man found dead along road side

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was found dead along road side at Sarwal area on Thursday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious along road side, informed the police which rushed to the spot and shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. His body was shifted to mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
