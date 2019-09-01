Man found dead

State Times News JAMMU: A man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Parade area on Saturday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious along road side informed the police which shifted him hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. His body was kept in mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
