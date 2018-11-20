Man evading arrest for 15 yrs held in Samba

Jammu: A man, wanted in a case of rash driving, was apprehended on Tuesday after evading arrest for the last 15 years in Samba district, police said.
The accused, Daljeet Singh, a resident of Bhour Camp Satwari area in Jammu district, was arrested and produced before a court, a police official said.
He was booked in a case lodged in 2003 under Sections 304 (causing death by negligence), 337/338(causing hurt/endangering life) and 279 (rash driving) of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) at the Bari Brahmana police station, he said.
Bika had been on the run since then, the official said.
The arrest warrant issued against him got executed and the accused was sent to the sub-jail Hiranagar, he added. (PTI)
