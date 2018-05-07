Man escapes from police lock up

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: A 43-year-old person, who was detained for questioning in connection with the death of a man, on Sunday escaped from police custody in Reasi district, an official said.

Mohammad Haleem, a resident of Bidda village, was undergoing questioning at a police post in Jyotipuram for the past few days in connection with the death of Barkat Ali, a police official said.

He said Ali died under mysterious circumstances around two months back.

Haleem escaped from the lock up this morning after requesting the sentry to allow him to perform ablution for prayers, the officer said. He said a search has been launched to arrest him.