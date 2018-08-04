Man enters ex-CM Farooq Abdullah’s Jammu home, shot dead

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A man was shot dead today when he rammed his car into the residence here of National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah and began ransacking the house, police said.

The incident took place at Bhatindi this morning when the man, hailing from Mendhar in Poonch district, drove at a high speed and banged his car against the main gate, they said.

He later got down from the vehicle and started ransacking the house before being shot dead, they said.

Police said the intruder has been identified as Murtaz, whose father runs a gun factory at Ban-Talab in Jammu. The family was living in Jammu region.

Abdullah, a sitting Lok Sabha member from the Srinagar constituency, is away in New Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session.

The incident is being seen as a major breach in the security of Abdullah, a Z-plus category protectee.

He was shot dead near the stairs that led to the bedrooms of the house, they added. (PTI)