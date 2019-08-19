Man electrocuted, child injured

State Times News

JAMMU: A man was electrocuted to death while a child received electric shock in separate incidents in city on Sunday.

As per the details, Vivek Kumar, son of Neelam, resident of Bihar, presently staying at Gangyal received electric shock while working in factory and was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a child namely Alim Hussain, resident of Kaluchak also got injured after he received electric shock. He was shifted to hospital where he is under treatment.