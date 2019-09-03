Man electrocuted

State Times News AKHNOOR: A man was electrocuted in Akhnoor on Monday. As per the details, Roshan Singh, son of Rajveer Singh, resident of Akhnoor received electric shock while repairing a home appliance. His family members shifted him to nearby hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
