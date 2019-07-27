Man electrocuted

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man got
electrocuted in Pounichak area here when he was cutting grass with the help of
a electrically powered machine.
The victim has been identified as Raj Kumar Saini, who was
shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police reached the
spot and registered a case.
