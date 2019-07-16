Man drowns in Chenab

State Times News AKHNOOR: A man was drowned in Chenab River at Akhnoor on Monday. As per the details, Ashish Sangh, son of Yusuf Massi, resident of Jourian slipped in river while taking bath. A rescue operation was launched by locals and police but his body was not found till last reports came in.
