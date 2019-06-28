Man drowns in canal

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was drowned in a canal at Domana on Thursday. As per the details, Mohd Nazir, son of Mohd Sadiq, resident of Purkhoo Camp drowned in a canal while talking bath. Locals tried to rescue him but to no avail. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
