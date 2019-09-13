Man drowns in canal

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was drowned in canal at Bakshi Nagar area on Thursday. As per the details, Kewal Kumar, son of Hans Raj, resident of Ramnagar was drowned in a canal near Top Sherkhanian while having bath. His body was retrieved and later shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper