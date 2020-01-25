Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR:
A man died under mysterious circumstances in Chenani area on Friday.
As
per the details, Karan Singh, resident of Chirdi was found dead near his house.
He was shifted to hospital by his parents where doctors declared him dead on
arrival. Police is investigating the
matter.
