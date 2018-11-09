STATE TIMES NEWS
BARI BRAHMANA: A man dies under mysterious circumstances on Thursday here at Bari Brahmana.
As per the details, some passersby on seeing a man lying unconscious at the road side informed the police who shifted him to hospital where the man dies during treatment. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar resident of Bihar at present staying at Brai Brahmana. Police has resgitered a case and started investigation.
