Man dies under mysterious circumstances

VIJAYPUR: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Vijaypur Railway
Station on Saturday.
As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious at
railway station informed the police which shifted him to hospital where doctors
declared him as brought dead. His body has been shifted to mortuary for
identification. Police has registered a case for investigation.
