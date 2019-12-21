Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances in Hari market area on Saturday. As per details, Rajinder Bhatia, son of Krishan Bhatia, resident of Kaleeth Nagar was found unconscious in his room. He was immediately taken to hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
