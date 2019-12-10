Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS
UDHAMPUR: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Udhampur on Monday.
As per the details, Shiv Charan, son of Amarnath, resident of Rathian was found unconscious in his room by his family members who brought him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has taken cognisance in the matter and started investigation.
