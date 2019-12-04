Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances
in Nowabad area on Wednesday.
As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying
unconscious in the area, informed the police which shifted him to hospital
where doctors declared him as brought dead. His body was kept in mortuary for
identification and police has registered a case for investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer Singh shares his first look from ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’
Taapsee Pannu to feature in Mithali Raj biopic
Feel guilty for not understanding Shaheen much: Alia on sister’s battle with depression
Healthy diet, lifestyle best defence to fight CVD: Dr Sushil
I’ve had most number of obituaries written for my career: Vivek Oberoi
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper