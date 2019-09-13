Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Narwal on Thursday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious near Fruit Mandi, Narwal informed the police. The police shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Safeer Ahmed, son of Ghulam Din, resident of Lassana, Surankote. Police has registered a case and started investigation.