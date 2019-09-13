Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Narwal on Thursday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious near Fruit Mandi, Narwal informed the police. The police shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. The deceased has been identified as Safeer Ahmed, son of Ghulam Din, resident of Lassana, Surankote. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
After ‘Chhichhore’, Sajid Nadiadwala signs Nitesh Tiwari for another film
‘Rambo’ story contemporary, relevant: Siddharth Anand
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper