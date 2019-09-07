Man dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News UDHAMPUR: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Udhampur on Friday. As per the details, Nitu, son of Baldev Raj, resident of Bari Brahmana, who had come to Rehamble to visit his relatives was found unconscious in a room. The relatives of Nitu brought him to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper