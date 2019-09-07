Man dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Udhampur on Friday.

As per the details, Nitu, son of Baldev Raj, resident of Bari Brahmana, who had come to Rehamble to visit his relatives was found unconscious in a room. The relatives of Nitu brought him to hospital where doctors declared him dead. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.