Man dies under mysterious circumstances

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances in his house at Digiana area on Monday. As per the details, Tejinder Singh, son of Kartar Singh, resident of Preet Nagar consumed some poisonous substance in his house and was shifted to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
