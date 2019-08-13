Man dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances in Bus Stand area on Monday. As per the details, locals on seeing a man lying unconscious near Bus Stand area informed the police which shifted him to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and kept his body in mortuary for identification.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘Change is inevitable’: Miley addresses split from Liam
Mika Singh’s performance at Karachi wedding sparks outrage
Rajini hails Shah for Kashmir initiative
Anurag Kashyap deletes Twitter account, claims parents and daughter were getting threats
Rani Mukerji’s ‘Mardaani 2’ to release on December 13
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper