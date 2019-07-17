Man dies under mysterious circumstances

State Times News JAMMU: A man died under mysterious circumstances at Domana area on Tuesday. As per the details, Suram Kumar, son of Pandu Ram, resident of Dateryal was found unconscious in his room and was shifted to hospital by family members where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
