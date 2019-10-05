Man dies of fall

STATE TIMES NEWS RAJOURI: A man died after falling from a height in Rajouri area on Friday. As per details, Asif Shah, son of Kala Shah, resident of Rajouri fall from a height and received serious injuries. He was shifted to local hospital for treatment. After first aid, he was referred to GMC Jammu, where he succumbed. Police is investigating the matter.
