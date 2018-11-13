Man dies of cardiac arrest

State Times News
JAMMU: A man died of cardiac arrest on Monday in railway Station area of city.
As per the details, one M.D Khuri, son of S.D Khuri, resident of Bihar who came Jammu with his parents suddenly fall unconscious. He was shifted to hospital by his family members where doctors declared him brought dead. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.
