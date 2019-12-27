Man dies in mishap

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A motorcycle hit a man in Residency road on Thursday due to which he died.

As per details, Madan Lal, son of Ishwar Dass, resident of Prem Nagar got injured when a motorcycle him in Residency road area. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed during treatment. Police has taken cognizance of the incident and taken custody of the body for postmortem. A case under relevant sections of law has also been registered and further investigation is going on in the matter.