Man dies in collision

KATHUA: A man died in a collision between a scooty and motorcycle in Kathua on Sunday. As pert the details, a motorcycle and scooty collided head-on in Dream Land area of Kathua resulting into injuries to scooty rider Lokesh Sharma, resident of Patel Nagar. He was shifted to hospital and later referred to Punjab where he succumbed to injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.