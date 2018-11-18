Man dies in collision

STATE TIMES NEWS
KATHUA: A man died in a collision between a scooty and motorcycle in Kathua on Sunday. As pert the details, a motorcycle and scooty collided head-on in Dream Land area of Kathua resulting into injuries to scooty rider Lokesh Sharma, resident of Patel Nagar. He was shifted to hospital and later referred to Punjab where he succumbed to injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Dr Sushil Sharma conferred prestigious Double Helical National Health Award 2018
I like to be criticised as it makes me aware, says Amitabh Bachchan
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper