Man dies after getting stuck in police barricade chain

New Delhi: In a freak accident, a 21-year-old man died after his neck got stuck between a chain used to tie two police barricades in north west Delhi’s Subhash Place, police said today.

The incident took place last night when Abhishek, who worked as a car driver and a part-time disc jockey, was going home on his motorcycle, a police official said.

His neck got stuck between the chain used to tie two police barricades, he said.

A local station house officer has been sent to police lines, while a sub-inspector and four beat constables were placed under suspension for negligence, the official said.

The cause of the death will be ascertained after post- mortem, he said

PTI