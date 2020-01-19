Man dies after falling off moving train in Samba district

Jammu: A 32-year-old man died after falling off a train in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
The body was found on the railway track near Vijaypur on Saturday evening, the officials said.
They said the deceased apparently fell from a moving train.
The body was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for postmortem and identification, the officials said. (PTI)
