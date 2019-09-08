Man dies after falling into Nallah

STATE TIMES NEWS CHENANI: A man died after felling into a Nallah at Chenani on Saturday. As per the details, Wazir, son of Shiva, resident of Chenani slipped into a Nallah and got injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
Poor, middle-class should avail benefit of Ayushman Bharat: Dr Sushil
Sajid Nadiadwala clarifies Salman’s “Kick 2” is not releasing on Eid next year
Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi reunite with ‘Luka Chuppi’ director for ‘Mimi’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper