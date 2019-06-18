Man dies after consuming poison

State Times News UDHAMPUR: A man died after consuming poison in his house at Majalta. As per the details, Ram Lal, son of Kasturi Lal, resident of Majalta consumed some poisonous substance in his house four days back and was under treatment at GMC Hospital. Today he died during treatment. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Zeenat Aman joins Ashutosh Gowariker’s ‘Panipat’
Suman Rao crowned Miss India World 2019
It’s a work in progress, says Taapsee Pannu on becoming a Bollywood star
Junk food causing brain health to decline faster: Study
Deepika Padukone joins Ranveer Singh in ’83’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper