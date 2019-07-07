Man denied bail for cheating jobless youth

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sub-Judge Jammu Pawan Kumar Sharma rejected bail application of Ranjeet Kumar who along with one Nisar Azad duped the innocent unemployed youth on the pretext of providing Government jobs and collected huge amount, and was booked by the Police Station Pacca Danga.

After hearing Senior Prosecuting Officer Puja Nijhon for the State, the court observed that the accused has destroyed career of many unemployed youth under false assurance of providing government job and investigation is yet to be completed in the case. “Moreover the punishment in the offence in which accused is involved is up to life imprisonment”, the court also observed.

With these observations, the court rejected the bail application.