Man crushed under train

State Times News JAMMU: A man was crushed under train at Jammu Railway Station on Monday. As per the details, a man was crushed under Malwa Express while he was crossing the track. His body was shifted to mortuary for identification. Police has registered a case and flashed message to all police stations for ascertaining his identity.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Akshay Kumar to play Prithviraj Chauhan in biopic, film to release on Diwali 2020
Primary prevention should have high priority for CVD control: Dr Sushil
Actor-dancer Veeru Krishnan dead, Bollywood celebrities pay tributes
John Abraham’s ‘Pagalpanti’ vacates Nov 8 release date, makes way for solo debut of ‘Marjaavaan’
Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in ‘Dostana 2’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper