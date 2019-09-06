Man crushed under train

STATE TIMES NEWS KATHUA: A man was crushed under train at Kathua on Thursday. As per the details, a man was hit by a train while he was crossing the railway track near Langate Morh area of Kathua. His body was kept in mortuary for identification.
