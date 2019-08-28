Man crushed under train

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A man was crushed under train in Channi area on Tuesday. As per the details, Vinyakant, son of Churangi Lal, resident of Channi was crushed under the train while he was crossing the railway track. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
