Man consumes poison

SAMBA: A man consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances in his house at village Rangoor Camp on Sunday

According to a report, Ram Pal Son of Peera Ram residence of village Rangoor camp area of sector Ramgarh consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at his residence and was shifted to Community Health centre Ramgarh by family members from where doctor referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.