Man consumes poison

STATE TIMES NEWS SAMBA: A man consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances in his house at village Rangoor Camp on Sunday According to a report, Ram Pal Son of Peera Ram residence of village Rangoor camp area of sector Ramgarh consumed poisonous substance under mysterious circumstances at his residence and was shifted to Community Health centre Ramgarh by family members from where doctor referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital Jammu for further treatment. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
BJP launches membership drive in Delhi, Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary joins party
Tanushree Dutta opposes police claim of no proof to prosecute Patekar
Heartfulness Yoga and Meditation Workshop concludes.
Building career was a methodical endeavour earlier: Julia Roberts
Pesticide exposure linked to teen depression: Study
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper