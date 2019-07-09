Man consumes acid, hospitalised

State Times News JAMMU: A man was hospitalized after he consumed acid accidently. As per the details, Ashok Kumar, son of late Raj Kumar resident of Mandal intakes acid accidently and was shifted GMC hospital for treatment.
