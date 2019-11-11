Man commits suicide by jumping in front of train in UP

Agency

Muzaffarnagar:A 47-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train here over some family dispute, police said on Sunday.

Mansompal Kashyap killed himself on Saturday near Rampur Tiraha under the Chapar police station in the district, police outpost in-charge Ravinder Kasana said.

Police said the man had some dispute with his family members.

The body was sent for post-mortem, they said.