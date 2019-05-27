Man commits suicide

Share Share 0 Share

UDHAMPUR: A middle aged man committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Udhampur on Monday.

According to a report, 45 years Abhey Ram, son of Thakar Dass, resident of Jaganoo Morh in Udhampur committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance in his house. Unconscious conditioned victim was shifted to district hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police handed over the body of victim to his family to perform last rites after conducting autopsy and registered a case under section 174 Cr.PC for investigation.