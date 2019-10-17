Man climbs atop mobile tower in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: A mentally-challenged person climbed up a mobile tower in Trikuta Nagar area of Jammu city on Wednesday and was brought down by fire services officials safely. Some people informed fire services department about a man climbing a mobile tower in Trikuta Nagar, where large number of people assembled triggering panic, an official said. A police team rushed to the spot and a crane of the fire services department was brought, after which the rescue operation began, he said. They brought down a man, who turned out to be mentally challenged, he added. The man has been identified as Tarsem Lal, resident of Ramgarh.
