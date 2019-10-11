Man charred to death

State Times News BASOHLI: A man was charred to death in Basohli on Thursday. As per the details, Sham Lal, son of Sant Ram, resident of Mahanpur was charred to death in mysterious circumstances in his house. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. After autopsy his body was handed over to his legal heirs. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
