Man caught while snatching purse

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A man was caught while snatching purse from a woman in Bus
Stand area on Thursday.
As per the details, a man snatched purse from a woman namely Suriya,
resident of Sabjian, Poonch who was waiting for matador near K C Chowk. As
traffic cops saw the accused snatching purse, they chased him and caught him
near Trikuta Complex. They handed over him to police which is questioning
him.
