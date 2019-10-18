Man caught while snatching purse

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man was caught while snatching purse from a woman in Bus Stand area on Thursday.

As per the details, a man snatched purse from a woman namely Suriya, resident of Sabjian, Poonch who was waiting for matador near K C Chowk. As traffic cops saw the accused snatching purse, they chased him and caught him near Trikuta Complex. They handed over him to police which is questioning him.