Man booked for Twitter post: Police

Srinagar: A case was registered today against a man for his alleged post criticising the government’s move to suspend anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

“The police in Kashmir took cognizance of the matter when it observed that the tweet amounts to an offence under law,” he said.

“They also contacted the authorities in Twitter India requesting them to provide the details of this particular Twitter user,” the spokesman added.

The man, believed to be a Kashmiri Pandit, posted on Twitter “Just heard, 5 CRPF jawans martyred in Pampore. #RamzanCeasefire is working. Question is who is it working for?”.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted to the post.

“Given that NO ONE else has this ‘news’ I think it’s safe to assume this is fake news spread with a malicious intent, the subtext being Muslim terrorists have killed Hindu CRPF jawans. These sorts of blatant lies must face legal action,” Omar tweeted in response.

The man has since deleted the tweet in question.

Earlier, the police had booked two other Twitter users for posting hate messages on their handles. (PTI)