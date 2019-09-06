Man booked for selling duplicate books

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Police on Thursday booked a man for selling duplicate books.

As per the details, Rajan Malhotra lodged a complaint with Nowabad Police that some book sellers are selling duplicate MBD books. Acting swiftly, police conducted a raid at some shops near Science College and seized some duplicate books. During the raid, police found haul of duplicate books from a shop. As police went to arrest the owner, he admitted himself in hospital due to which police failed to arrest him.