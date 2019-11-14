Man booked for objectionable comments against SC’s verdict on Ayodhya

Muzaffarnagar: A man has been booked for allegedly posting objectionable comments on Facebook against the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue, police said on Thursday.

Bablu Khan, a resident of Charthaval town and who currently lives in Oman, has been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on grounds of religion, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC and under Section 66 (punishment for sending offensive messages through a computer or any other communication device) of the IT Act, they said.

Steps have been taken to get the accused’s passport cancelled, police said.

Settling a fractious issue that goes back more than a century, the Supreme Court in a historic verdict on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly posting objectionable content against a particular community on social media, police said.

He has been identified as Sabir Ali, a resident of Rohana Khurd village, they said. (PTI)