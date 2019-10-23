Man booked for hitting escort vehicle of SSP Jammu, jumping red signal

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A
man was booked for hitting escort vehicle of SSP Jammu and jumping red signal
at Jammu on Tuesday.
As per the
details, an information was received at Police Station Gandhi Nagar Jammu that
one car (JK11C-7829) being driven by Sultan Khan, son of Mohd Yousif, resident
of Gagyoge, Kotranka, Rajouri, in rash
and negligent manner jumped red signal at Last Morh, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and
hit Mohindra Scorpio, escort vehicle of SSP Jammu. On this, case vide FIR No.
274/2019 under Section 279 RPC has been registered at Police Station Gandhi
Nagar and investigation initiated.
