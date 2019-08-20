Man booked for fraud, misguiding police

State Times News

JAMMU: A man was booked for fraud and misguiding police. As per the details, Jagmohan Singh lodged a complaint with police that somebody fired upon him in order to kill him. During the investigation, police questioned a person namely Ravinder Singh, resident of Amritsar, who was with the complainant during the incident. He disclosed that Jagmohan fired upon himself with the pistol. Police also learnt that an FIR was already lodged with police last year by Jagmohan that his pistol had been stolen. Police has registered a case against Jagmohan and started investigation.