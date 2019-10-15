Man beats wife to death

STATE TIMES NEWS UDHAMPUR: A woman was beaten to death in Bali Nallah area of Udhampur district. As per the details, Koushalya Devi , wife of Sardar Singh, resident of Bali Nallah was brought to hospital in pool of blood. During treatment she succumbed to injuries. On receiving the information, police rushed to the hospital and during investigation it was learnt that she was beaten up by her husband with sticks over an issue. Police conducted the raid to nab the accused but he managed to escape. A case has been registered in this regard.
