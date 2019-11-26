Man attempts to outrage modesty of woman

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chaos prevailed on Fourth Tawi Bridge at Jammu when a woman leveled serious allegations against driver of a car. Soon matter took a serious turn when a number of people including family members of woman arrived at the spot and damaged the car. The accused and woman were taken to the Police Station, Miran Sahib for further investigation.

As per details, last night a woman along with 3 persons reached 4th Tawi Bridge in night hours. On hearing cries of woman, number of people gathered on the spot and attacked the car. All were taken to the Police Station, where during investigations, it came to fore that woman along with 3 others were under influence of liquor.

On detailed questioning, the woman told that the driver of the car is friend of her husband and both of them took lift in his car from Miran Sahib for Simbal Camp.

She further alleged that the driver of the car served them liquor and when his husband lost senses, he took the car to Tawi Bridge and tried to outrage her modesty.